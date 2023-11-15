Magical Holiday Train Rides in Ontario

As the holiday season descends upon us, there's a magical ride waiting to transport you into a world of enchantment and joy: holiday-themed train and trolley rides that are the perfect holiday adventure right here in Ontario! Secure your tickets for an unforgettable rail journey, whether it's a whimsical trip to meet the jolly man himself or a Christmas train brimming with family entertainment, delectable holiday treats, and an abundance of yuletide cheer.

Whether you crave the festive glow of decorative holiday lights, a peek into Santa's workshop, or simply quality time with loved ones, these magical train rides have it all. Here’s your ticket to a unique and unforgettable holiday experience—and one that isn’t a train ride at all, but a North American locomotive concert tour stopping in dozens of Canadian and US cities and towns putting on shows for charity. The tracks are set, the lights are twinkling – it's time to embark on a holiday adventure like no other

