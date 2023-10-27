Maggie Mac Neil becomes only Canadian to win five golds at a single Pan Am Games

Team Canada's Maggie Mac Neil shows off her medal haul at the conclusion of the swimming competition at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 25.In January, organizers of the Pan American Games invited Maggie Mac Neil to Chile and introduced her as an ambassador to this year’s event. When the competition kicked off last week, the Canadian’s face could be seen in advertisements all over Santiago.On Wednesday night the 23-year-old swimmer from London, Ont.

“It has been a great Games,” Mac Neil said by phone from Chile on Wednesday before she earned her fifth gold as a member of Canada’s 4x100-metre medley-relay team. “I wanted to do well for myself, for Canada and I wanted to make Panam Sports proud since they were kind enough to bring me here almost a year ago.A masters student at Louisiana State, Mac Neil swam the butterfly leg to help the Canadian women take the 4x100-metre medley relay on the final night of swimming.

Her fifth trip to the top of the podium surpassed the four Pan Am gold medals won by Canadians in other years: swimmer Jessica Deglau (1999), table tennis player Lijuan Geng (1995) and gymnast Ernestine Russell-Carter (1959).“I’ve had great results but technically I have been far from perfect,” she said. “At the start of one race I messed up and did something weird with my arms and nearly came to a stop as I dived into the water. headtopics.com

Mac Neil, who was born in China but raised in Canada, is the reigning Olympic champion in the women’s 100 butterfly and set a Pan Am Games record in that event in Santiago. She also won an Olympic silver medal in the 4x100 freestyle relay and a medley bronze in Tokyo two years ago.

She says she mulled retiring after Tokyo but decided against it and now is focused on the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. “When I was younger I had my whole life planned out,” Mac Neil said. “I was meticulous at it and knew what I would do five or 10 years from then. Then COVID came and it actually helped me because it gave me time to think and evaluate and gave me a new perspective. headtopics.com

