MADD launches Red Ribbon Campaign to discourage impaired driving this holiday season

“I think the most difficult thing to process for people is to know someone could have done something different and that this is preventable,” said Brian McAsey, deputy chief of the Calgary Fire Department.

The heartbreaking incidents of impaired driving have created feelings of deep frustration, emptiness, and sadness for Calgarians over several decades. Her father was permanently injured, her cousins were left orphaned and her daughter died two years ago due to an impaired driver.

“The guy that killed her took her away from all of that, took her away from her children, devastated our family, her brothers, her grandparents, everyone.”Derowin adds that stricter laws against impaired driving should be top of mind for Canada’s legal system.“How many people of all ages need to die before laws are changed?”

In 2023, as of Oct. 20, there have been 2,025 contraventions issued, which marks a 34 per cent increase over the average of the last two years. Bill 21 changed how impaired drivers were penalized by taking them out of the court system to free up police resources.A first-time offender for impaired driving now must pay a fine of $2,000 and have their vehicle seized for up to 30 days and their licence suspended for 90 days.Repeat offenders are subject to harsher suspensions and mandatory education programs.Cst.

Kurz adds that a shift in the culture of drugs with the legalization of cannabis in recent years has also made it more difficult to prevent impaired driving incidents.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.