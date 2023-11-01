Macklem says Bank of Canada held key interest rate due to upcoming mortgage renewals

The governor says the central bank maintained its policy rate because it knows the effect of previous rate hikes are still filtering through the economy, including through mortgage renewals. “One of the important reasons why we held our policy rate of five per cent is that we know that those renewals are coming. So we know that there's more to come from what we've already done,”As more people renew their mortgages at higher interest rates, households are expected to feel the squeeze from rate hikes more directly, leading to more softness in the economy.

Recent data from Statistics Canada suggests the economy may have teetered into a mild technical recession as higher interest rates weigh on spending. Loonie has dipped against U.S. dollar following Bank of Canada's interest date decision. Here's what it meansBank of Canada expected to hold key interest rate steady at 5% amid 'sluggish' economyBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem reads his notes as he waits to appear at the Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

