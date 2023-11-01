Lytton issues 1st building permit following devastating fire

The village’s Oct. 27 letter said Lytton marked the milestone the Friday before (Oct. 20) for the approval of the first building permit for a single-family dwelling. It added the municipality is streamlining some of the website content and checklists to make it easier to apply for a building permit.Lytton ended its state of local emergency in June, nearly two years after the devastating wildfire swept through the village on June 30, 2021.

The fire ripped through the community follow three days of record-breaking heat during the now-deadly heat dome. At the time it was the hottest day ever recorded in Canada at 49.6 C. The building permit comes just weeks after Lytton residents took the village’s streets Oct. 18 to highlight the roadblocks they’ve faced trying to rebuild.Archeologists have uncovered thousands of artifacts, including a 7,500-year-old spear point, as they dig below what was destroyed by fire in June 2021. Gold miners arrived in the area in 1858, building on the site of the Nlak’pamux First Nation village and its burial grounds.

“The people of the village of Lytton know that and respect that and don’t deny that, but is there not some way that processes can be speeded up?” she asked. The mayor said many residents in the community feel “totally neglected” since the 2021 fire as other communities burned in more recent fires have already started to rebuild.

