LVMH Benefits from Rising Disposable Incomes in Asia and Premiumization Trends

. Get exclusive investment industry news and insights, the week’s top headlines, and what you and your clients need to know. For more from Globe Advisor, visit our

However, some discretionary companies that sell wants over needs – such as clothing, furniture and electronics – can also be good investments when the economy slows. The key is picking companies that can withstand a broader pullback in consumer spending – and buying them at the right time.

The Globe and Mail asked three Canadian money managers to pick two consumer discretionary stocks they like right now and why.Restaurant Brands International’s (RBI) franchised business model provides a capital-light, high-margin and recurring revenue stream from flagship brands such as Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes and most recently, Firehouse Subs. Mr. headtopics.com

For example, Spin Master trades at a significant 50 per cent discount to its U.S. peers on valuation multiples such as enterprise value to EBITDA. Also, its toys, games and digital offerings are relatively defensive even during recessions and volatile markets as parents always seem to sacrifice for their young children and consistently fulfill their birthday wishes and buy holiday presents.

Mr. Harris says it’s a well-known furniture brand across Canada and should benefit from the growing number of new immigrants coming to this country. Leon’s is also unique in that it owns a lot of the real estate attached to its stores. It plans to spin it off into a real estate investment trust, which could help it raise more capital.Mr. Harris likes Amazon for its sheer scale compared to its competitors. It also has a very broad selection of products and relatively low prices. headtopics.com

New Study Shows the Benefits of Regular ExerciseA recent study reveals the positive effects of regular exercise on physical and mental health. The research suggests that engaging in physical activity can reduce the risk of chronic diseases and improve overall well-being. Read more ⮕

Record Number of Canadians Relying on Food Banks Amid Rising CostsThe number of Canadians using food banks has reached a record high due to high inflation and mounting housing costs. Many families are skipping meals and going without fresh produce as they struggle to make ends meet. The situation is being felt across the country, with nearly two million people visiting food banks in March alone. Read more ⮕

Rising rents threaten Montreal's independent restaurantsMontreal's rising rents, along with the increasing price of food and labor, are putting independent restaurants at risk of closure. As costs continue to rise, owners worry that only chains and fast-food eateries will survive, leaving the city's dining scene devoid of its hallmark independent establishments. Read more ⮕

Rising rents threaten Montreal's independent restaurantsMontreal's rising rents, along with the increasing price of food and labor, are putting independent restaurants at risk of closure. Chefs and restaurant owners are concerned that only chains and fast-food eateries will survive, leaving the city's dining scene devoid of its hallmark independent establishments. Read more ⮕

Regional Banks Struggle with Rising Nonperforming Loans and Unpaid DebtsRegional banks in the US are facing increasing problems with nonperforming loans and unpaid debts, as corporate borrowers and commercial real estate show signs of strain. 15 out of 18 banks analyzed reported jumps in nonperforming loans compared to the same period last year, with an average rise of 80%. Charge-offs also rose at 15 of the banks. Analysts suggest that credit trends are weakening and investors are starting to see the impact. Read more ⮕

French Minister of Armed Forces to Visit Lebanon Amid Rising Border TensionsSebastien Lecornu, France's minister of the armed forces, will visit Lebanon to meet with officials and reaffirm France's commitment to the stability of the country amid rising border tensions with Israel. Read more ⮕