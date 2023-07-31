Luxury SUVs and Pickups Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada

Of vehicles most stolen in Canada every year, it’s often a reflection of the headlines you’ve been reading all year. Organized crime stealing luxury SUVs and pickups to fill shopping lists of criminals overseas. The number to pay the most attention to on these lists is always the theft frequency. You might be alarmed to see your at the top, but while its prominence on a thief’s menu is obvious, of 469,144 insured across Canada, 5,620 were taken — that’s a 1.2 per cent chance.

Number eight on the list should warrant a consumer’s attention: of 34,201 Range Rovers insured in Canada, 1,343 were stolen. That’s 3.9 per cent frequency. For Ontarians, their risk of loss jumps to 5.9 per cent. Series owners, this year’s lists delivered some heartening news. In 2021, 22,192 of the vehicles were insured on Ontario roads and 2,083 were stolen — a stunning 9.4 per cent theft frequency. In 2022, of 57,753 on the road, 1,707 disappeared. That’s 3.0 per cen





VancouverSun » / 🏆 27. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Luxury SUVs and Pickups Most Stolen Vehicles in CanadaTheft frequency of luxury SUVs and pickups in Canada is a cause for concern. Organized crime is stealing these vehicles to fulfill the demands of criminals overseas. The article provides statistics on the theft frequency of different vehicle models and highlights the risk for vehicle owners in Ontario.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

GM third-quarter US sales surge 21% on resilient demand for SUVs, pickupsThe Detroit automaker's quarterly sales rose to 674,336 vehicles, from 555,580 vehicles a year earlier. U.S. automakers have benefited from buyers snapping up more new vehicles for personal mobility against the background of better supplies and attractive financing offers. Rival Toyota Motor Corp reported a 12.2% rise in third-quarter U.S. auto sales.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

GM third-quarter US sales surge 21% on resilient demand for SUVs, pickups(Reuters) - General Motors Co's third-quarter U.S. auto sales jumped about 21%, the company said on Tuesday, fueled by improved supply and sustained ...

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Politics Briefing: Federal watchdog investigating Canadian retailers over forced labour allegationsWalmart Canada, Hugo Boss Canada and Diesel Canada being probed

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Canada's best-selling cars, trucks, SUVs and brands in 2023's first-halfCanada's best-selling cars, trucks, SUVs and brands in 2023's first-half — via drivingdotca

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 79. / 20,16 Read more »

Canada's best-selling cars, trucks, SUVs and brands in 2023's first-halfCanada's best-selling cars, trucks, SUVs and brands in 2023's first-half — via drivingdotca

Source: VancouverSun - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »