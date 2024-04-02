Luxury Home Sales Booming in Canada, Saskatoon Leads the Way

RE/MAX Canada reports that luxury home sales are experiencing double-digit growth across the country, with Saskatoon being the fastest-growing market in the first two months of 2024. Sales in Saskatoon increased by over 57% compared to the previous year, attributed to a strong economy and an influx of new Canadians and out-of-province buyers. Montreal saw a 56% increase in luxury home sales, while Toronto and Vancouver experienced growth of 14% and 3% respectively.

The surge in luxury sales indicates a return to overall health in Canada's major cities

