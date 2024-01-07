HEAD TOPICS

Luxury Eco-Resort in Mexico Embraces Sustainability

A luxury eco-resort in Mexico, owned by Four Seasons, focuses on sustainability and reusing materials. The resort, located on the private Punta Mita peninsula, aims to minimize waste and promote environmental conservation.

As I pick my way over the rocks on the shore, my eyes fall from the Pacific horizon, where they’ve been fruitlessly scanning for whales, to a tiny white object at my feet. “Look, a fish washed up,” I say, with my gift for stating the obvious. I kneel beside it, and so does Oswaldo, the guide on our nature hike. We realize at the same moment that it is, in fact, a plastic toy fish, lost to the sea. “Probably my niece’s,” Oswaldo laughs, and puts it in his pocket.

He fully embodies the creed of the Naviva resort, where I’m staying: Everything is reused or reclaimed. Nothing goes to waste. He’s already pocketed a soggy tennis ball that he’ll use to play with his dog. This is the first piece of plastic I’ve seen at Naviva, a luxury eco-resort owned by Four Seasons and located on the private Punta Mita peninsula on Mexico’s Pacific Coast

