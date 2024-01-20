Luxury Consignment Chain Offers First-Rate Second-Hand Shopping in Canada

Second-hand stores across Canada are serving up first-rate shopping, from vintage fashion to sustainable chic luxury. Here, our favourite shops across the country.This luxury consignment chain’s Vancouver boutiques (as well as one that opened in Toronto’s Yorkville neighbourhood last summer) are so sleekly designed, you’d think you were shopping for new (with deep discounts).

Around 250 items are added every week—in-store and online—and they’re included in a shoppable digital lookbook called The Report. Spy everything from trendy Acne sweaters and Ganni dresses to ultra-luxe Delvaux leather purses and Philip Treacy wool hats.The brand’s Influencer Program is open to anyone who loves second-hand clothing (not just fashion bloggers and big names), and members can earn store credit through referrals. “Rather than focusing on the number of followers, we wanted to work with people who share our values,” says owner Courtney Watkins. “Clients who engage with feel as though they are getting shopping advice from a close friend or family member, which is on-brand for u





