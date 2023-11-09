Luxury Camping in Southern Utah: A Glamping Road Trip

Love nature? Thrive in fresh air? Crave adventure, but love to sink into a lush mattress after a long day of activity? Southern Utah might just be your dream vacation destination. Southern Utah—Hoodoo country, miles of easy-driving roads that curve through lush valleys and among red rock domes, mountains of juniper and pine ready to climb. This area is home to Utah’s Mighty Five national parks and landscape that beckons those adventurous at heart.

But lesser known is the incredible range of luxury camping options along the way, offering nature-inspired accommodations off the beaten path and with stunning views right from your king size bed. If that sounds divine, read on for ideas on how to plan your glamping road trip across Southern Utah. Begin (and end) this epic adventure in Salt Lake City. On day one, head south on 1-15 to let the wonder of Zion National Park unfold. Zion, which translates to “The Promised Land,” is the perfect name for this stunning landscape of red rocks, slot canyons and sparkling waterfalls

