Luukkonen gets first career shutout as Sabres beat Avalanche

Luukkonen gets first career shutout as Sabres beat AvalancheAmerican Johnson dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in EnglandWilson, Simmons lead Broncos to first win over Chiefs since 2015 with a thrashingFranklin was very excited to put on a performance in first start for ArgosLetcher Jr.

: 'I've never liked getting tackled so I try to run as fast as I can'Fajardo: 'If you want to win a Grey Cup you need depth, we proved that tonight'No regrets for Nurse or Raptors after inevitable offseason splitWhat we've learned about Rangers and Diamondbacks after two gamesScherzer set to start Game 3 of the World Series for the RangersMust See: Garcia walks it off for the Rangers to win Game 1 of the World SeriesAsia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship: Final...

Buffalo Sabres' Connor Clifton Suspended Two Games for Illegal Check to HeadBuffalo Sabres defenceman Connor Clifton has been suspended for two games after delivering an illegal check to the head of New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier. Hischier suffered an upper-body injury and will not play in the upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild. Read more ⮕

Buffalo Sabres' Connor Clifton Suspended for Illegal Check to the HeadBuffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton has been suspended for two games for an illegal check to the head of New Jersey's Nico Hischier. The incident occurred during Friday's game against the New Jersey Devils. Clifton received a match penalty and a fighting major for the infraction. This is Clifton's first career infraction, and the NHL Department of Player Safety cited his clean record as the reason for the two-game suspension. Read more ⮕

Buffalo Sabres Goalie Eric Comrie Suffers Lower-Body InjuryBuffalo Sabres goalie Eric Comrie left the game with a lower-body injury, adding to the team's goaltending woes. With Devon Levi also injured, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is now the team's only available NHL goaltender. Read more ⮕

Haula's Late Goal Lifts Devils Over SabresErik Haula's goal in the third period secured a victory for the New Jersey Devils against the Buffalo Sabres . Haula also scored a short-handed goal earlier in the game. Cozens and Dahlin contributed goals for the Sabres , but Bratt's late goal tied the game once again before Haula's game-winner. Read more ⮕

Sabres Goaltender Eric Comrie Out Week-to-WeekBuffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week with an injury, while forward Nico Hischier will not play due to an upper-body injury caused by a high hit from Connor Clifton. Defenseman Jake McCabe of the Toronto Maple Leafs is not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Read more ⮕

Injury Updates: Sabres' Comrie Week-to-Week, Leafs' McCabe Not Expected to Miss Significant Time Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is week-to-week, Leafs' Jake McCabe not expected to miss significant time with a groin injury. Read more ⮕