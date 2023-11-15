Luke Cyr Foundation Raises $10,000 for Veterans and First Responders

On Friday, Nov. 10, the Luke Cyr Foundation hosted a gala event at the Water Tower Inn to raise awareness of and funds for veterans and first responders struggling with mental illness. The Vision Poems: Ripple Effects Charity Gala raised $10,000 for the Caddie School for Soldiers, a veteran non-profit that aims to help veterans work through physical injuries and/or Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) by bringing them to St. Andrews in Scotland for a month to train to become caddies.

"The theme of the evening centred on the 'ripple effects' – the profound impact one individual can have on a wider community," says a news release issued by the Luke Cyr Foundation. "By attending, participants not only supported a noble cause but also became part of a transformative journey from despair to hope, from isolation to a supportive communit

