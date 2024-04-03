Luke Brubacher, a Former Amateur Boxer, Projected as Early Selection in '24 CFL Draft

As Wilfrid Laurier's head football coach, Michael Faulds has seen many walk-ons. But never one like Luke Brubacher. The six-foot-six, 255-pound defensive end's introduction to football came in 2021 with the Golden Hawks after he sent Faulds an email requesting a tryout. Three years later, the former amateur boxer from Listowel, Ont., is projected as an early selection in the '24 CFL draft on April 30.

With the global pandemic forcing the cancellation of the '20 season, Faulds said Brubacher's timing was ideal. 'Unfortunately, Luke didn't have film but when he mentioned his height and weight and that he had a boxing background, suddenly you look at those measurables and are like, 'Wow, let's at least take a shot at this.' 'COVID was a perfect time to be patient because we had no season, so the stars kind of aligned for him to put on a helmet and shoulder pads for the very first tim

