Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand as Q3 beats estimates

Europe's airlines have reported record quarterly profits as consumers have kept travelling despite a cost of living crisis, but the outlook has been clouded by rising oil prices due to conflict in the Middle East and risks of recession, hitting share prices.

"Even though the geopolitical situation remains challenging, our booking outlook gives us reason to be positive - not only for a very good group result this year, but also beyond," Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said.

Demand for both short-haul and long-haul flights remained high, especially among leisure travellers, it said, and the trend towards more bookings in pricey premium classes continued. Next year, Lufthansa expects capacity to increase further to around 95% of pre-pandemic levels, which should help it post an adjusted EBIT margin of at least 8%.

Rising interest rates and inflation have Canadians stressing about mortgage payments, survey suggests

