Lufthansa Upbeat on Outlook as Travel Boom Extends to Full Year

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand as Q3 beats estimatesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand as Q3 beats estimatesLufthansa on Thursday reported quarterly profits slightly above analysts' consensus on the back of robust travel demand this summer and said bookings...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Airbnb Misses Fourth Quarter Outlook, Citing Travel VolatilityAirbnb Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the fourth quarter, citing “greater volatility” in the economic environment that it expects will slow demand for travel after a record summer season.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Estee Lauder cuts annual profit outlook on weaker recovery in Asia travel retailExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Despite economic uncertainty, analysts upbeat ahead of Shopify's earningsThe e-commerce software company is set to unveil third-quarter earnings before markets open on Thursday.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Russia's Oil Flows Overshoot Target Even as Demand Outlook DimsFlows exceed Saudi-led plan for balancing market by 360,000 barrels a day

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕