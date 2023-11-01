Lucy Eveleigh takes up the helm at Luminato after departing Fringe

It was a mix of things. An opportunity came up. But before then, right after the festival we learned we didn’t get the Experience Ontario government grant, which is typically between $75,000 and $100,000. I’d spent that money for the 2024 Fringe – we always get it. When I got the news, I burst into tears. We had a really successful festival, shows sold out, people showed up and donated. And it wasn’t enough. I thought, “My god, I’m banging my head against a brick wall.

Many arts organizations have a reserve fund for emergencies. Is there anything like that at the Fringe? We have one, but those funds are running out. Many in the arts sector are facing this issue now. We’re concerned about safeguarding the organization into the future. This has been the first time since I’ve been here where I’ve felt, “Oh, we may only have a couple of years, and could run out of money.” Looking ahead, survival is going to be about coming up with ways to diversify revenue. It’s hard to cut expenses at this point.

Those places also have less going on at any given time, so the festival can take over the city. Does that hurt Toronto? A lot of those other cities have a big street presence and they’re centralized. In recent years we’ve expanded to east-end venues. But it might be easier to centralize the festival while we’re lean until we can build it back up.Everything’s different. I was a bit naive. I assumed we’d come back, but audiences aren’t the same, everything’s more expensive, everyone’s struggling. We have to think about bold, adventurous moves to survive.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.