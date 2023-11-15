Lucien Laviscount: The Internet's Boyfriend

Lucien Laviscount is taking off his shirt, and I’m not entirely sure how to react. I’ve just popped onto his screen; he’s far away from the camera in his hotel room in London, England. At first, all I see is a flurry of activity. Running a little late for our interview, Laviscount is a chaotic blur, rushing to change. As he rips off his hoodie, I get a glimpse of his six-pack (or is it eight?) before he adjusts his white undershirt.

