Low Vaccination Uptake in Alberta Raises Concerns Over Respiratory Illnesses

Alberta's hospitals are dealing with a massive uptick in respiratory illnesses, and there's worry in the healthcare system that low vaccination uptake, government messaging and busy holiday get-togethers will make things much worse. The flu has already taken the lives of 44 Albertans, and hundreds of others – many of them young people – have been forced into crowded medical facilities.

"Our hospitals are overflowing with sick people with all respiratory viruses, but influenza is one of the worst right now," Dr. Paul Parks said. "We're seeing adults that are maybe going to need heart transplants. We're seeing two-year-olds out there that are getting influenza and having an infection of the brain that may be life-threatening." You can trace a direct line from those horror stories to the province's lowest influenza vaccination rate in more than a decade. Less than 23 per cent of Albertans have their flu shot. And there's even less interest in the latest COVID-19 vaccine – only 15.5 per cent of people have received it since September's launc





CTVCalgary » / 🏆 26. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alberta Premier Invokes Sovereignty Act to Challenge Ottawa's Electricity RegulationsAlberta Premier Danielle Smith has invoked the sovereignty act legislation to challenge Ottawa's electricity regulations and establish a new provincial Crown corporation. The act aims to become the province's power 'generator of last resort'. The resolution will be debated by MLAs on Tuesday and targets the federal government's clean electricity regulations.

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

Photo Radar Used as Cash Cow in Alberta, Province AdmitsThe province of Alberta admits that photo radar is being used as a cash cow in some areas, rather than for improving safety. Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen revealed that certain locations, such as northwest Edmonton, generate significant revenue from photo radar tickets. The province plans to ban photo radar on ring roads in Calgary and Edmonton starting from December 1st.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Alberta's energy regulator won't reconsider approvals for Suncor's mine expansionAlberta's energy regulator has decided it won't reconsider approvals for Suncor to expand an oilsands mine into a wetland once considered for environmental protection. The decision opens the door for expansion of the company's Fort Hills mine that has been before the regulators for more than two decades. It unlocks an estimated billion barrels of bitumen. But scientists say it's also likely to doom a unique patterned fen - a peat-producing wetland featuring long strings of trees and shrubs separated by narrow pools that is host to 20 rare or endangered plant species and more than 200 species of migratory birds, including endangered whooping cranes.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Concerns for Medical Specialists and Nurse Practitioners in AlbertaThe larger concern should be for the thousands of medical specialists having trouble keeping their practice going, Dr. Paul Parks said. Thanks to a $2-million boost announced by the UCP government this week, some 300 nurse practitioners are expected to run their own independent clinics — something Alberta physicians themselves aren’t eager to do, what with the headaches and expenses of overhead, administration and paperwork, Parks said.

Source: calgaryherald - 🏆 64. / 52 Read more »

Alberta Business Owner Scammed Out of $65,000 by BankAn Alberta small business owner is calling on the largest bank based in the province to up its security after she was scammed out of $65,000. She's only one of a growing number of Canadians who have filed fraud complaints against their financial institutions.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Alberta's renewable energy industry faces uncertainty with project approval moratoriumThe six-month moratorium on project approvals in Alberta's renewable energy industry could have a significant impact on investment and potentially cost the province its lead in the sector.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »