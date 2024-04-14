Low-lying areas of Ottawa River at increased risk of flooding in coming weeks

Low-lying areas of Ottawa River at increased risk of flooding in coming weeksThe Israeli ambassador to Canada says a 'forceful' response should be expected after Israel faced an unprecedented attack by Iran late Saturday night, with more than 300 drones and missiles launched toward its territory.It has happened to a model, a medical doctor and a hairstylist, along with many other airline passengers: being singled out or denied boarding on a flight for their fashion choices.
A Sarnia man has been charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault causing bodily harm, and assault with a weapon.Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in OHL playoff action on Saturday.Most-read stories of the week: Mystery object, police raid spa, Ford on Wilmot land controversy
Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba A small but mighty group of volunteers is working to clean up garbage in North Central Regina, one alley at a time.Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree NationThe community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.8 years since B.C.
Ottawa River Flooding Risk Low-Lying Areas
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »
Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »