Lottery Winner Ends Relationship After Girlfriend Demands Majority of Prize

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.that for them, winning the lottery meant ending a relationship. Upon winning, the OP was excited to share the good news with their girlfriend, but far less excited to learn she wanted roughly three-fourths of the prize. The woman started pressuring her partner to share the money, but they chose to break up instead.

Winning the lottery is often associated with all sorts of things that become doable and affordable, be it helping others or building a dream home for yourself. So, overall, people tend to view it as a happy occasion. (I guess, who wouldn’t?) But the OP’s example is far from the only one when after winning the lottery, some things turn sour all of a sudden., winning the lottery didn’t bring the fantasy life they likely hoped for. For instance, for Lara and Roger Griffiths, who won over $2.7 million back in 2005, it eventually led to a divorc

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: The Relationship Between Economic Data and Stock ReturnsThe stock market prices assets based on expectations about the future, while economic data is backward looking. Recessions do not guarantee poor stock returns.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

TERRACESTANDARD: Kelowna Woman Accuses Social Worker of Entering Relationship with Abusive Ex-HusbandA Kelowna woman has filed a lawsuit claiming that a social worker who was supposed to protect her children from her allegedly abusive ex-husband instead entered into a relationship with him. The woman accuses the social worker of choosing an unethical relationship over providing support and protection to the family.

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Schonfeld Ends Millennium Partnership Talks, Secures Billions ElsewhereGlencore, an empire built on coal, prepares to say goodbye. Click on the image below to read more ↓

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

TERRACESTANDARD: Conservative Leader Blames Trudeau for Diplomatic Chill with IndiaConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accuses Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of damaging the relationship with India and calls for a professional approach towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Edmonton Oilers Players React to Coaching ChangeThe Edmonton Oilers players are still processing the shock of their coaching change. The reigning Hart Trophy winner received the news via text message that head coach Jay Woodcroft and assistant coach Dave Manson had been fired. The team's first full workout under new coach Kris Knoblauch took place on Monday morning.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Israel Latest: Gaza Hospitals in Focus as Biden Urges RestraintGaza hospitals are in focus as President Biden urges restraint in Israel. Mitsubishi Heavy backs battery-management startup Element Energy. Schonfeld ends partnership talks and secures billions elsewhere. Dollar tumbles as traders bet on the end of US interest rate hikes. House passes spending plan, easing the threat of government shutdown. Ken Griffin sees Miami as a possible replacement for NYC as a finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders bet that Fed hikes are done. TSX index up 1.6% on strength in finance and base metals. S&P 500 up 2% as bets 'Fed is done' sink US yields. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' according to MNP. Many Canadians are stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress' according to Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »