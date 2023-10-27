‘Lose Yourself’ in Eminem’s new ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ jarred pasta sauce

Rapper Eminem has launched a new line of jarred tomato sauce called 'Mom's Spaghetti,' an homage to his iconic 2002 anthem 'Lose Yourself.' ., fans have long since wondered what the rapper’s “mom’s spaghetti” might taste like. Now, you can officially find out.” jarred pasta sauces. The day prior, Eminem announced the creation of the branded tomato sauce with a flashy promotional video posted to Instagram.

The Mom’s Spaghetti pasta sauce retails for US$13 (nearly C$18) per 25-ounce jar. There’s also a dual pack of sauces available, priced at US$25 (almost C$34.65). “The thing about Mom’s Spaghetti is that it was born with a clear mission: taste like a leftover sauce the first time around,” the Mom’s Spaghetti website reads.

The pitch continues: “This isn’t a sauce that tastes like what your neighbor’s Italian grandma would spend all day simmering. No. This is a clean take on a classic jar sauce, crafted in the straightest manner… honest… legit… not saddled with any nonsense.” headtopics.com

The sauce-maker recommends the jarred tomato product be reheated in a frying pan with pre-cooked noodles. One shouldn’t forget to garnish their “s’ghetti” with powdered parmesan and serve it up alongside some Texas toast with garlic butter, as the brand encourages.

The Mom’s Spaghetti pasta sauce is currently available for pre-order, with shipping beginning on Oct. 30. Eminem already has a restaurant, also called Mom’s Spaghetti, in Detroit, Mich., where he lives. The restaurant first opened in 2017 as a pop-up shop but found its brick-and-mortar home in 2021 across from Detroit’s Comerica Park. headtopics.com

The eatery serves up, you guessed it, spaghetti. (Though for those looking to add more carbs, a “spaghetti sandwich” is also on offer.)A post shared by Mom’s Spaghetti Detroit (@momsspaghettidetroit) Popular social media creator Danny Mondello, who goes by the name ‘Cugine’ (or “cousin” in Italian) online, shared a video of himself using the sauce to make “.” Taking liberties, Mondello also added three sausages, basil and a heaping scoop of ricotta before baking his spaghetti dish.verse: “His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already, mom’s spaghetti.”

