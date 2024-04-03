Los Angeles Lakers defeat Toronto Raptors 128-111

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games. Anthony Davis had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., led all scorers with 28 points, adding six assists and six boards as Toronto (23-52) lost its 14th game in a row. Immanuel Quickley had 20 points and six assists.

Quickley took a leave after his uncle Shawn Hamilton died of cancer on March 20, missing six games. Barrett, whose 19-year-old brother Nathan Barrett died on March 14, missed nine games

