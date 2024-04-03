Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Toronto Raptors 128-111

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games. Anthony Davis had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., led all scorers with 28 points, adding six assists and six boards as Toronto (23-52) lost its 14th game in a row. Immanuel Quickley had 20 points and six assists.

Both players returned to the Raptors' lineup after missing several games as they mourned the deaths of loved ones. Quickley took a leave after his uncle Shawn Hamilton died of cancer on March 20, missing six games. Barrett, whose 19-year-old brother Nathan Barrett died on March 14, missed nine games. The Raptors dropped 17 consecutive games during the 1997-98 season for the longest losing streak in franchise histor

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors | 2024-04-02NHL news, NHL results, NHL standings, NHL scores, NHL teams, NHL schedule, NHL stats, NHL updates, NHL analysis, NHL highlights, NHL players, NHL events, NHL coverage, NHL articles, NHL season, NHL videos, NHL games, NHL live scores

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 2024-03-10NHL news, NHL results, NHL standings, NHL scores, NHL teams, NHL schedule, NHL stats, NHL updates, NHL analysis, NHL highlights, NHL players, NHL events, NHL coverage, NHL articles, NHL season, NHL videos, NHL games, NHL live scores

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers | 2024-03-16NHL news, NHL results, NHL standings, NHL scores, NHL teams, NHL schedule, NHL stats, NHL updates, NHL analysis, NHL highlights, NHL players, NHL events, NHL coverage, NHL articles, NHL season, NHL videos, NHL games, NHL live scores

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14TORONTO — D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto's losing skid stretches to 14TORONTO — D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and added seven assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 128-111 on Tuesday. LeBron James had 23 points and nine assists as Los Angeles (43-33) won back-to-back games.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Russell leads Lakers past Raptors 128-111; Toronto’s losing skid stretches to 14D’Angelo Russell scores 25 points as Los Angeles Lakers beat Toronto 128-111 to hand Raptors 14th consecutive loss

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »