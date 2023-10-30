Looking for a Fun-to-Drive Car with Manual Transmission and Bike-Friendly Features

I drive a beloved 2014 BMW 435xi with manual transmission. I’m struggling to find something that would be as exciting to drive as my current car for the next 10 years. I would love more room for transporting bikes on road trips, but am concerned about the loss of the driving experience in an SUV.

I feel I should transition away from a gas engine, but for all of the reasons you listed recently (infrastructure, range anxiety, and price), I don’t think I’m ready for a full electric. I also don’t know if I can drive a car without a manual transmission in the winter.

I would love you to suggest something that is less than $75,000, fun to drive, bike friendly, comfortable and low maintenance. – Michele, EdmontonMichele drives a great car – a 435xi with a stick! But it’s harder nowadays to find those fun-to-drive vehicles with a manual transmission, and the few BMWs and Porsches that still offer a stick are in a whole different price bracket.So let’s concentrate on cars with manual transmissions, while we still can. headtopics.com

