Longtime NDP leader Ed Broadbent dies at 87

Longtime New Democratic Party leader Ed Broadbent, who moved the party further to the left and up in the polls, has died at 87. Over his 20-plus years in federal politics, he helped to establish the NDP as a viable option for voters disenchanted after years of Liberal and Conservative governments. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' the statement said.

'Ed devoted decades of his life to fighting for justice and equality in Canada and around the world.' John Edward Broadbent, a companion of the Order of Canada, was known to New Democrats as 'Honest Ed,' 'Mr. Decent' or simply 'Ed,' Broadbent led the NDP for 14 years and through four elections — and even returned to the House of Commons later in lif





