Long Wait Times for Emergency Department Assessments in Ottawa Hospitals

Two Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest waits in Ontario for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department this fall, while all hospitals in the capital reported wait times longer than the provincial average to see a doctor. New statistics from Health Quality Ontario show the average wait time for a first assessment by a doctor in the emergency department was 2 hours at all Ontario hospitals in September. The Ottawa Hospital General Campus reported a wait time of 4.
4 hours to see a doctor in September, the third longest wait time in Ontario. CHEO reported an average wait of 3.3 hours to see a doctor, the 10At other hospitals in Ottawa, the average wait for a first assessment by a doctor was 2.6 hours at the Montfort Hospital, 3.1 hours at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus, and 3.2 hours at the Queensway-Carleton Hospital.The Windsor Regional Hospital and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto had the longest wait time for a first assessment in Ontario at 4.5 hours, while the wait at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital was 4.4 hour
