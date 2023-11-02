Long Goodbye to World’s Negative-Yielding Debt Is Almost Done

Bloomberg’s index of negative-yielding bonds peaked at $18.4 trillion on Dec. 11, 2020. At that stage it contained more than 4,600 securities, including European, UK, Swiss and Scandinavian debt. But yields have soared across the globe since then, with every developed-nation central bank outside Japan raising its benchmark rate by at least 2.5 percentage points since 2021.

The BOJ has faced increasing pressure to end its ultra-easy settings that helped drive the yen to the weakest since 1990 last year. The central bank owns almost 55% of the country’s government bonds and on Tuesday signaled it may allow 10-year yields to rise above 1%.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' Rising interest rates and inflation have Canadians stressing about mortgage payments, survey suggests

