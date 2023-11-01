London, Middlesex set to lobby provincial government on EMS issues

He said that in the 25 years he’s been responsible for the region’s land ambulance service, he’s never seen pressures like this. “The crazy thing about the risks and pressures that we’re facing is that many of them aren’t in the control of the people in this room. They’re not in my control. They’re not in county council’s control, they’re external.”Rayburn explained that not only has call volume has gone up, but so too has call complexity. He said that because of challenges around mental health and drug addiction, calls take more time and effort than ever before.
As a result, calls are being over-triaged, and paramedics only return to the hospital with a critical patient around four per cent of the time.Canada’s housing affordability sees significant ‘deterioration,’ report says“What we’re seeing is that we’re either at the bottom or near the bottom, in offload delays in the province, this is something that we can’t sustain, it has to be fixed.”
According to Rayburn, over 50 per cent of all patients brought to an emergency department are immediately going into offload delay, causing ambulances to be held up at hospitals. “We have to get control of dispatch, because all the things that were asked about in terms of solutions are all contingent upon being able to make sure that we can implement those solutions through the use of dispatch.”
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕