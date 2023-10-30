London Drugs joins B.C. coalition calling for public safety improvements

A B.C. public safety coalition including “well-known B.C. retailers” will call for tougher policing on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, the coalition said it would release its platform on Monday morning in Vancouver and that it comprised “community and business groups, citizens, and well-known B.C. retailers.” According to a coalition release, it “wants governments to work together and act without delay on the growing crime and violence crisis in communities across British Columbia.

“More and more British Columbians are afraid to walk in their own streets and shopping districts, employees fear being assaulted at work, and local businesses are losing millions from brazen in-store theft that leads to higher prices for B.C. families.” headtopics.com

London Drugs has in the past month raised concerns about an uptick in violence against workers by shoplifters. Coalition spokesperson Trevor Pancoust said London Drugs was part of the coalition. There will also be representatives from the Nanaimo Area Public Safety Association and the Nelson Neighbourhood Network.

Last Friday, Metro Vancouver police departments reported hundreds of arrests made during two weeks in September as part of an undercover operation targeting violent and chronic shoplifters.VPD Staff Sgt. Mario Mastropieri, spokesperson for Project Barcode, said shoplifting decreased citywide during the sting.Mastropieri said a lot of the stolen items “end up on certain marketplaces or are even shipped across the country. headtopics.com

Merck KGaA widens work on 'DNA damage' drugs in deal with China's HengruiExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Ascential Eyes £1.2 Billion Asset Sale Windfall: The London RushYour morning roundup of key UK business news Read more ⮕

Finance Jobs in City of London Are Drying Up as Gloom Sets InThe City of London has fewer finance jobs to offer after a post-pandemic hiring boom left companies overstaffed while economic uncertainty caused a sense of gloom among workers and businesses alike. Read more ⮕

First Baby Beaver Born in North London in CenturiesFootage from a night vision camera reveals the first baby beaver born in North London in hundreds of years. The beaver was spotted splashing with its parents in a video recording captured by cameras set up around its habitat. The discovery brings excitement to London's first beaver reintroduction program. Read more ⮕

Thousands March in London to Demand Ceasefire in GazaThousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in central London to demand the British government call for a ceasefire after Israel's military widened its attacks on the Gaza Strip. The protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, called for Palestinian rights and humanitarian pauses for aid delivery. London police have faced criticism for not being tougher on protesters. Read more ⮕

Thousands March in London to Demand Ceasefire in GazaThousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in central London to demand the British government call for a ceasefire after Israel's military widened its attacks on the Gaza Strip. The protest, organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, called for Palestinian rights and humanitarian pauses for aid delivery. London police have faced criticism for not being tougher on protesters. Read more ⮕