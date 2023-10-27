Logan Paul and KSI are coming to Toronto

Social media stars Logan Paul and KSI are gearing up to make an appearance in Toronto in promotion of their controversial Prime drink line, which saw certain products recalled by Health Canada earlier this year.According to the event's promotion poster, the first 2,000 people in attendance will get a free bottle from the Prime drink line., including Prime Energy Drinks.

With 200 mg per can — which is equivalent to six cans of Coca-Cola — the energy drinks surpass Health Canada guidelines, which prohibit the sale of drinks containing more than 180 mg of caffeine per single-serving container."Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute these products. If anyone becomes aware of such products being sold, it should be reported to the CFIA."

According to Health Canada guidelines for the general population of healthy adults, the long-standing advice still applies of no more than 400 mg of caffeine per day, which is the equivalent of about three cups of coffee. headtopics.com

