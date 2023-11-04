Logan Cooley shines as Coyotes beat Canadiens

“When I went up to make the pick you could see my enthusiasm for Logan Cooley because that was the guy that we wanted that could change the look of our franchise,”during Thursday’s game between the Coyotes and Canadiens in Arizona. “Just meeting him and spending time with him there’s a lot of good players that were on the board at that time, but Logan was our guy.

” The Coyotes beat the Canadiens 3-2 Thursday night with Cooley making a beautiful pass to set up the winning power-play goal by Nick Schmaltz in the third period. The assist gave Cooley 1-7-8 totals in 10 games to lead all NHL rookies in scoring. Slafkovsky has only one assist in 10 games and failed to get a shot on goal for the second straight game while logging 14:17 of ice time against the Coyotes. Slafkovsky has only 10 shots on goal this season.has really struggled. Slafkovsky and Anderson both have no goals and only one assist. Newhook has 3-2-5 totals, but has struggled since moving to centre followingThe NHL game seems to be moving too fast for the 19-year-old Slafkovsky to process. In the defensive zone he often looks confused and is losing important puck battles against the boards on his wing, unable to clear the defensive zone. On offence, he’s taking too long to get off a shot when he does get a scoring chance, including on the power play. He’s also not strong enough on his stick, holding it with one hand far too ofte

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes hold off Canadiens 3-2Nick Schmaltz scores pair as Arizona Coyotes edge Montreal Canadiens 3-2

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

PGCITIZEN: Schmaltz scores twice, Arizona Coyotes hold off Montreal Canadiens 3-2TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Schmaltz scores twice, Arizona Coyotes hold off Montreal Canadiens 3-2TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Schmaltz scores twice, Arizona Coyotes hold off Montreal Canadiens 3-2TEMPE, Ariz. — Nick Schmaltz scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

GLOBALCALGARY: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall to the Arizona CoyotesThe Montreal Canadiens might have lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday, but overall, the Habs have had delightfully surprising start to the season.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Schmaltz scores go-ahead goal as Coyotes beat HabsNick Schmaltz scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Thursday night.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »