Local Restaurant Holds Fundraiser for Gaza

“We are just trying to do something in this horrendous time. It’s painful to see what is happening in Gaza, regardless of why … what is happening is very difficult to process,” Sobhi Zobaidi, the restaurant’s owner, said.

“We are two proud Palestinians, me and my wife, and we opened up our restaurant because we are proud of our culture and our cuisine. We are doing this so we can, hopefully, help at least a little bit.“

Zobaidi said he is waiting to hear back from people in Gaza, who will tell him which organizations he should send the funds to.The restaurant owner said he has many close friends and distant relatives in Gaza as he used to live there.Some local community members spoke with Global News regarding the fundraiser. They believe in the restaurant and showed up to support the local eatery. headtopics.com

“We wanted to make sure we came here and let them know we support them and the people in Gaza,” Chris Zaritkay said.Zaritkay’s wife, Yvonne Connors, said the restaurant is an integral piece of the community and knew it was important for them to support the Zobaidi family.“We have known them for a long time and we have been coming to this restaurant for a long time. We just need to support them, they are the kindest people we know,” said Connors.

“I’m seeing less food, less clean water available. I’m seeing that the hospitals are full of refugees sleeping on the floor. I’ve seen injured people with casts, instead of sitting in their beds, they are right now sitting outside,” Shouman told Global News.“The doctors are complaining that they are running out of medical supplies. The fuel is so much less than before.” headtopics.com

Tanks and infantry pushed into Gaza over the weekend as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a “second stage in the war”.

