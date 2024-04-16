Local Leaders Call for Increased Border Enforcement After Migrant Boat Lands in California

CARLSBAD , California - Local leaders from the San Diego area called for more U.S. border enforcement on Monday after a motor boat loaded with migrants navigated between surfers and beached itself in the affluent suburb of Carlsbad , California .

Elected officials from non-partisan offices in four cities and San Diego County convened a press conference near the Carlsbad site about 50 miles north of the Mexican border on Monday, taking turns demanding more border security and criticizing U.S. immigration policy. The number of maritime smuggling events off the California coast increased from 308 in 2020 to 736 in 2023, Desmond said, citing U.S. data.

