Local Fundraising Run Raises $50,000 for Mental Health Organizations

A local fundraising run called Take it in Stride was held at Boulevard Lake in Thunder Bay. The event aimed to raise money for local mental health organizations and programs. Over 350 runners participated, surpassing the initial target of $22,000 and raising a total of $50,000. The organizer, Connor Remus, expressed gratitude for the community's support and their willingness to share their own struggles with mental health.

Remus, who found solace in running after the suicide of a close friend, emphasized the importance of ending the stigma surrounding suicide. The funds raised will be donated to the Canadian Mental Health Association's local branch and Children's Centre Thunder Bay

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: As billions roll in to fight the US opioid epidemic, one county shows how recovery can workCommunities ravaged by America's opioid epidemic are starting to get their share of a $50 billion pie from legal settlements.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CRYPTOAMB: Solana to $50? Here’s why it could be possibleNews of FTX unstaking an additional 1.6 million SOL meant bullish sentiment could take a hit and lead to a large price correction

Source: CryptoAmb | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: NHL suspension sparks call for gambling as mental health concernSome experts are calling on the NHL to treat gambling as a mental health disorder, rather than a harmless pastime, in the wake of the suspension of Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

SOOTODAY: NHL suspension sparks call for gambling as mental health concernSome experts are calling on the NHL to treat gambling as a mental health disorder, rather than a harmless pastime, in the wake of the suspension of Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

CTVNEWS: NHL suspension sparks call for gambling as mental health concernSome experts are calling on the NHL to treat gambling as a mental health disorder, rather than a harmless pastime, in the wake of the suspension of Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

PGCITIZEN: NHL suspension sparks call for gambling as mental health concernSome experts are calling on the NHL to treat gambling as a mental health disorder, rather than a harmless pastime, in the wake of the suspension of Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »