Local anti-hate committee to follow Grandfather Teachings

A new anti-hate advisory committee being established by the City of Sault Ste. Marie is expected to adopt the Anishinaabe Seven Grandfather Teachings as one of its founding values and principles.

As explained by Eddie Benton-Banai, a co-founder of the American Indian Movement and founding academic and spiritual advisor at Sault Ste. Marie's Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig in his Mishomis Book, the centuries-old teachings are: wisdom, love, respect, bravery, honesty, humility and truth.

City council will be asked Monday to affirm the seven teachings as one of six foundational values and principles for the new anti-hate committee."The anti-hate advisory committee is being established to raise awareness and catalyze action on hate-motivated incidents in Sault Ste. Marie," says Mary Ogenyi at the Local Immigration Partnership (LIP), which is co-ordinating the committee. headtopics.com

The new committee will also advise city council "regarding community perspectives on issues relating to hate, including but not limited to diversity; discrimination; extremism; racial equity; anti-Black racism; racism against Indigenous peoples; xenophobia; Islamophobia; antisemitism; homophobia and the lived experiences of persons of colour," Ogenyi said in a report to Mayor Shoemaker and councillors.Members are expected to represent Sault Ste.

Duties of the committee include actively engaging the community, providing public education in fighting racism and hate through policies, programs, services, and communications. The committee will also provide insights to council on needs of diverse, equity-deserving communities in Sault Ste. Marie impacted by racism and hate. headtopics.com

