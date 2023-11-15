Loblaw Continues Expansion of Discount Stores

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is expanding its footprint of discount stores as consumers trade down after high food inflation. The company reported higher profit and revenue in the third quarter, with its discount stores seeing increased traffic. It plans to open 40 new locations and convert 30 more stores next year, mainly in Quebec. The majority of the new stores will be Shoppers Drug Marts, with the rest being discount grocery stores.

