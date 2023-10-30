Lob'STAR competition are open as plans are being fine-tuned for the 2024 sixth annual winter celebration being held in February along Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

Auditions will be judged on creativity and originality; passion and enthusiasm for lobster; how their love is relevant to the lobster culture; and how clear and expressive they are when sharing their submission, says Stephanie Miller Vincent, SSTC coordinator.for the 2024 Lobster Crawl, which begins Feb. 2 with Lucy the Lobster’s Groundhog Day prediction at the North East Point waterfront on Cape Sable Island in the Municipality of Barrington.

While still in the planning stages, the first annual 'South Shore from the SEA Floral Design Challenge' will take place during the Lobster Crawl where participants will create centerpieces, wreaths, and conference installations using materials gathered from the South Shore's shorelines. headtopics.com

Returning is the Tail End Party; the 'Captured by the Crew' Photo Contest, where South Shore lobster fishers are invited to submit photos of their life on the water for a chance to win prizes; and the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl Treasure Hunt where participants will have a chance to find hidden lobster pound coins and win prizes.

Suzy Atwood, director of tourism and community development for the Municipality of Barrington gives Lucy the lobster a helping hand up on her weather predicting lobster trap perch for her fifth annual Groundhog Day prediction on Feb. 2 in North East Point. Kathy JohnsonSouth Shore Tourism Cooperative members came together on Oct. headtopics.com

Lob’STAR auditions open for 2024 Nova Scotia Lobster CrawlExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Lob’STAR auditions open for 2024 Nova Scotia Lobster CrawlExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cape Breton West Islanders Defeat Weeks Majors in Nova Scotia Under-18 Major Hockey LeagueThe Cape Breton West Islanders secured a 4-2 victory over the Weeks Majors in a recent game of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Major Hockey League. Ryan Vohra and Brady Croft scored for the Majors, while Rhyah Stewart made 20 saves for the Islanders. In another game, the Sydney Mitsubishi Rush suffered a 7-4 loss to the UPS Store South Shore Mustangs. Read more ⮕

Singapore expects economy to improve in second half of 2024Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Shenzhen Shouhui Technology Group Ltd., a Chinese online insurance platform, is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong as soon as next year, according to people familiar with the matter. Read more ⮕

Chinese Online Insurer Shouhui Considers Hong Kong IPO in 2024Chinese online insurer Shouhui is considering an IPO in Hong Kong in 2024. The company aims to raise funds and expand its operations. Read more ⮕