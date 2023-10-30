Lob’STAR auditions open for 2024 Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl

Lob'STAR competition are open as plans are being fine-tuned for the 2024 sixth annual winter celebration being held in February along Nova Scotia’s South Shore.
Auditions will be judged on creativity and originality; passion and enthusiasm for lobster; how their love is relevant to the lobster culture; and how clear and expressive they are when sharing their submission, says Stephanie Miller Vincent, SSTC coordinator.for the 2024 Lobster Crawl, which begins Feb. 2 with Lucy the Lobster’s Groundhog Day prediction at the North East Point waterfront on Cape Sable Island in the Municipality of Barrington.
While still in the planning stages, the first annual 'South Shore from the SEA Floral Design Challenge' will take place during the Lobster Crawl where participants will create centerpieces, wreaths, and conference installations using materials gathered from the South Shore's shorelines.
Returning is the Tail End Party; the 'Captured by the Crew' Photo Contest, where South Shore lobster fishers are invited to submit photos of their life on the water for a chance to win prizes; and the Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl Treasure Hunt where participants will have a chance to find hidden lobster pound coins and win prizes.
Suzy Atwood, director of tourism and community development for the Municipality of Barrington gives Lucy the lobster a helping hand up on her weather predicting lobster trap perch for her fifth annual Groundhog Day prediction on Feb. 2 in North East Point. Kathy JohnsonSouth Shore Tourism Cooperative members came together on Oct.