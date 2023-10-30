Lob’STAR auditions open for 2024 Nova Scotia Lobster Crawl

explaining why you should be chosen as the 2024 Lob'STAR. The winner will be announced on Jan. 18 and will receive VIP status for many of the signature events the Lobster Crawl is known for including Lucy the Lob’STAR’s Groundhog Day prediction and the lobster roll-off.

A month full of activities, events, entertainment and lobster feasts follow, including new events that have been added to the line-up and some returning favorites. The Lobster Crawl Ball; a More on the Shore, Showcase Marketplace where creators, artists, artisans, and crafters will come together to showcase and sell their unique wares; and the twice weekly Cailin O’Neil's Lobster Crawl Food Tour are among the new events added to the calendar of events.

Suzy Atwood, director of tourism and community development for the Municipality of Barrington gives Lucy the lobster a helping hand up on her weather predicting lobster trap perch for her fifth annual Groundhog Day prediction on Feb. 2 in North East Point. Kathy JohnsonBest Western Plus Bridgewater Hotel and Convention Centre headtopics.com

South Shore Tourism Cooperative members came together on Oct. 12 for the Lobster Crawl Summit, a gathering that showcased the passion and dedication of members and partners in promoting the beautiful South Shore, says Miller Vincent.

