Loan Investors Rake in Returns Betting on Higher-for-Longer Rates

Loan investors are making profits by betting on higher-for-longer interest rates. A survey reveals that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. It is suggested to shift parked RRSP contributions into drive. As grocery prices rise and budgets tighten, food waste is no longer an option. Financial commentator advises tapping into home equity for retirement income. A study finds that using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%.
Tips on avoiding the pink tax on everyday items. Ontario regulator launches consumer tool to verify financial adviser credentials. NY judge expands Trump gag order before hush-money trial. Country Garden faces financial woes as sales slump. Turkish billionaire and QIA net $500 million in Istanbul mall deal. UK mortgage approvals increase, indicating strength in housing market. PAG acquires Japan warehouses from Hines for over $400 million. Hong Kong new home sales reach a record high
US Offers $600 Million Loan to Australian Rare Earths ProjectA US-backed lender has offered an Australian miner $600 million in loans to develop a rare earths project, the latest move to expand the critical minerals supply chain outside of China.
