Lizzo Accused of Shedding Crocodile Tears by Former Backup Dancers' Lawyer

Singer Lizzo continues to be in the eye of the storm after the lawyer representing her former backup dancers — who are suing the four-time Grammy winner for alleged sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment — accused her of shedding crocodile tears. The lawyer’s statement comes days after Lizzo released a statement and said, “I quit.” However, her cryptic message did not specify whether she was quitting music, social media, or something else.

Lizzo wrote a message where she seemed exasperated by the constant criticism against her and said, “I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.” The singer shared the post, the dancers’ Los Angeles-based attorney, Ron Zambrano, released a statement suggesting it was all crocodile tears

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lizzo Accused of Bullying and Deflecting Blame by Former Personal TrainerLizzo's former personal trainer accuses her of playing the victim and not taking responsibility for her actions. He claims that Lizzo should quit sexually harassing and shaming her employees. This comes after Lizzo spoke out about being body-shamed and bullied on the internet.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

'I QUIT': Lizzo Makes Cryptic Announcement Following Biden Fundraiser PerformanceBen Blanchet is a reporter based in New York City. His work has been featured in the New York Post, Insider and The Buffalo News' Sun newspapers. He was born and educated in Upstate New York.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Lizzo Is Throwing “Childish Tantrums” For Attention With “I Quit” Post, Says Her Former Dancers’ Law'Lizzo's legal and public relations strategy is a failure, so she is desperately trying to play the victim,' said the lawyer representing her former dancers.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

8 Totally Normal (But Surprising) Reasons You're Shedding More HairSarah Bourassa is a writer, editor, and social strategist who focuses on lifestyle and parenting topics. Her work has appeared in HuffPost, Scary Mommy, TODAY.com, NBC News, and Food.com. She has a masters in digital journalism from New York University and is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder's School of Journalism.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Exclusive-Boeing mulls shedding Airbus work in potential Spirit Aero dealBoeing is looking at how Spirit AeroSystems could shed or sharply reduce its ties to Airbus, as the supply-chain giant's work for the European planemaker...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher accused of selling students' artwork onlineAn archival screenshot of students' classroom artwork displayed on their teacher's website.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »