Liz Weston: Does a 401(k) employer match tempt you to cash out?

Much of that effort goes to waste, though, when employees leave. A study published last year in Marketing Science, a peer-reviewed research journal, found more than 40% of departing workers cashed out at least part of their 401(k)s, and most of those drained every dime.

The study, titled “Cashing Out Retirement Savings at Job Separation,” suggests generous company matches can make cashing out more tempting.The researchers examined records of 162,360 employees who left jobs at 28 employers between 2014 and 2016. Of the 41.4% who cashed out retirement savings, about 64% took all the money out in one transaction while another 21% emptied their accounts with two or more withdrawals.

The damage from any 401(k) withdrawal is significant, however. Cash-outs trigger taxes and penalties that often equal 30% or more of the withdrawal, plus the loss of future tax-deferred compounded returns. Every $1,000 withdrawn at age 35 can mean about $8,000 less in retirement funds at age 65, assuming 7% average annual returns. So a $15,000 withdrawal could mean $120,000 less at retirement age. headtopics.com

But relatively few workers cash out savings while they’re working, whether through hardship withdrawals or 401(k) loans that aren’t paid back, Wang says. And previous research shows that most people who cash out when they leave a job don’t need the money for emergencies or other pressing expenses, she says.

The researchers wondered if something similar happens when more of an account balance comes from employer matches versus employee contributions. Would people be more likely to see their 401(k) money as a windfall to be tapped rather than a resource to be protected? The researchers found that yes, bigger matches did influence cash-outs: A 50% increase in a company match raised the probability of a cash-out by 6.3%. headtopics.com

Thousands Attend Vehicle Rally in TorontoA vehicle rally in Toronto attracted thousands of participants as it moved west along Highway 401 and arrived at Nathan Phillips Square. Toronto police are unsure if the group is headed to a second destination. Increased police presence is expected due to large-scale demonstrations happening over the weekend. Read more ⮕

Two Shootings in Toronto: One Non-Life-Threatening Injury, One Life-ThreateningTwo separate shootings occurred in Toronto, with one man in his 30s sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and another man in his 40s facing life-threatening injuries. The incidents took place near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road, as well as Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road. Read more ⮕

LAFC Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Playoff MatchLAFC secured a victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in their first-ever post-season matchup. LAFC took an early lead with a goal from Hollingshead, but Vancouver equalized with a goal from White. LAFC regained the lead and ultimately won the match with goals from Bouanga, Hollingshead, and Murillo. Read more ⮕

LAFC Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Playoff MatchLAFC secured a victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in their first-ever post-season matchup, with a final score of 4-2. LAFC took the lead multiple times throughout the game, with goals from Hollingshead, Bouanga, and Murillo. Vancouver managed to equalize twice, but ultimately couldn't secure the win. This victory marks LAFC's strong performance in the playoffs. Read more ⮕

LAFC Defeats Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS Playoff MatchLAFC secured a victory against the Vancouver Whitecaps in their first-ever post-season matchup. LAFC took an early lead with a goal from Hollingshead, but Vancouver equalized with a goal from White. LAFC regained the lead and ultimately won the match with goals from Bouanga, Hollingshead, and Murillo. Read more ⮕

Canadian Government to Match Donations for Palestinian CiviliansThe Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition to support Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank. Read more ⮕