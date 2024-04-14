Liverpool's Title Challenge Falters with Loss to Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze , centre, Crystal Palace celebrate - The Canadian PressLIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool ’s season is starting to unravel.

Eberechi Eze’s 14th-minute goal for Palace consigned Liverpool to its first loss in the league at Anfield in 28 matches — stretching back to October 2022. Liverpool started the weekend in second place, behind Arsenal on goal difference, but is now two points adrift of Manchester City after the champions’ 5-1 thrashing of Luton on Saturday. Arsenal can regain the lead by beating Aston Villa later Sunday.

Liverpool Crystal Palace Premier League Title Challenge Defeat Eberechi Eze

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

De Bruyne sparks Man City's comeback over Crystal PalaceA stunning strike by Kevin De Bruyne elicited kisses from the sideline from Pep Guardiola and launched title-chasing Manchester City’s comeback in a 4-2 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Nottingham Forest draws with Crystal Palace to move out of EPL drop zoneNottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone again after drawing with Crystal Palace 1-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Liverpool Beats Sheffield United 3-1 to Return to Top of Premier LeagueAlexis Mac Allister's stunning goal helps Liverpool secure a victory against Sheffield United and reclaim the top spot in the Premier League. Darwin Nunez and Conor Bradley also contributed to Liverpool's win.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Man City and Arsenal draw, Liverpool top of the Premier LeaguePremier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal drew 0-0 on Sunday to leave Liverpool out in front at the top of the standings.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Salah fires title-chasing Liverpool to top of Premier League with 2-1 win over BrightonSalah struck in the 65th minute at Anfield to keep Liverpool’s title challenge on track after Danny Welbeck had stunned the home crowd with an early goal

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Atalanta stuns Liverpool 3-0 at Anfield, Leverkusen beats West Ham 2-0 in the Europa LeagueGianluca Scamacca scores pair as Atalanta upset Liverpool 3-0 in Europa League quarters

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »