Liverpool's Title Challenge Falters with Loss to Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze , centre, Crystal Palace celebrate - The Canadian PressLIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool ’s season is starting to unravel.
Eberechi Eze’s 14th-minute goal for Palace consigned Liverpool to its first loss in the league at Anfield in 28 matches — stretching back to October 2022. Liverpool started the weekend in second place, behind Arsenal on goal difference, but is now two points adrift of Manchester City after the champions’ 5-1 thrashing of Luton on Saturday. Arsenal can regain the lead by beating Aston Villa later Sunday.
Liverpool Crystal Palace Premier League Title Challenge Defeat Eberechi Eze
