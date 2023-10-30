Live news: St. Lawrence Seaway strike ends after tentative deal reached

The popularity of an investment is not the best way to judge its worthA strike that shuttered operations through the St. Lawrence Seaway for the past week has come to an end as both the union and employer announced on Oct. 29 they had reached a tentative contract with help from federal mediators.

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout by Unifor members at most of the seaway’s 15 locks. “I am so proud of the unity of our members along the seaway as they joined together to secure better wages and working conditions for all,” Unifor Quebec Director Daniel Cloutier said in the union’s news release.

Terence Bowles, chief executive of the Seaway Management Corp., said the agreement was "fair for workers" and "secures a strong and stable future for the seaway.""We know that this strike has not been easy for anyone, and value the patience and co-operation of our marine industry bi-national partners; carriers, shippers, ports, local communities and all those who depend on this vital transportation corridor on both sides of the Canada-U.S.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 and S&P 500 futures gained about 0.7 per cent. Brent crude oil dropped to US$89 a barrel and gold slipped below US$2,000 an ounce. Ten-year Treasury yields edged higher to 4.86 per cent.

“The relatively contained operations over the weekend were perhaps a relief to markets, who are worried about other players being dragged into the conflict,” said James Rossiter, global head of macro strategy at TD Securities. “That should bode well for some risk assets. That said, there are definitely a few risk events for markets to chew on this week. headtopics.com

