LIVE: Lewiston police speak to media

Police say there's an active shooter in Lewiston, Maine, and they are investigating multiple scenesLEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night because of an active shooter situation. The alert for Lewiston was made shortly after 8 p.m.