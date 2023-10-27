Live Blog: Soo Greyhounds at Saginaw Spirit

A graduate of Loyalist College’s Sports Journalism program, Brad Coccimiglio’s work has appeared in The Hockey News as well as online at FoxSports.com in addition to regular freelance work with SooToday before joining the team full time.

A graduate of Loyalist College’s Sports Journalism program, Brad Coccimiglio’s work has appeared in The Hockey News as well as online at FoxSports.com in addition to regular freelance work with SooToday before joining the team full time.

Read more:

SooToday »

Late struggles waste dominant start for GreyhoundsA four-goal third period lifted the Flint Firebirds to a win over the Soo Greyhounds Wednesday night at the GFL Memorial Gardens Read more ⮕

Firebirds earn 6-3 comeback win over Greyhounds in OHL actionSAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Zacharie Giroux scored two goals in kick-starting a run of five unanswered as the Flint Firebirds earned a 6-3 comeback win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Firebirds earn 6-3 comeback win over Greyhounds in OHL actionSAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Zacharie Giroux scored two goals in kick-starting a run of five unanswered as the Flint Firebirds earned a 6-3 comeback win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Firebirds earn 6-3 comeback win over Greyhounds in OHL actionSAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Zacharie Giroux scored two goals in kick-starting a run of five unanswered as the Flint Firebirds earned a 6-3 comeback win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Throwing rocks: Soo Curlers Fall Classic kicks offThe first annual event opened on Thursday morning Read more ⮕

SOO MEDICAL SEVICES - Sault Ste. Marie NewsLET US HELP YOU FOR ALL YOU MEDICAL OR MOBILITY CONCERNS SOO MEDICAL IS HERE FOR YOU! Read more ⮕