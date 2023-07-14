Little Progress Made in Improving Quality of Life for Long-Term Care Residents

Little progress has been made to improve the quality of life for long-term care residents in publicly subsidized care homes despite significant investments into the facilities in the past six years, B.C.’s seniors advocate said after her second province-wide survey was released. In a new report released Thursday, survey results show there has been little progress in areas such as frequency of bathing, help at meals, meaningful activities and engagement with staff.

However, residents continue to give high marks to long-term care home staff for their skill, compassion and ability to treat residents with respect. Funded staffing levels increased 10 per cent since the last survey and overall long-term care spending increased 45 per cent, but “not a lot has changed in six years,” Isobel Mackenzie told reporters.. To what extent is very difficult to quantify.”and received responses from more than 10,000 residents and almost 8,000 family members and close friend

