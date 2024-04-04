Litecoin Price Surges by 10% in Altcoin Market Rally

The price of Litecoin (LTC) spiked by almost 10% on the 2nd of April, leading the altcoin market rally. This surge was fueled by significantly higher transaction volume than usual in the past month. The increase in LTC's price was attributed to the rally in its transaction volume, which climbed by 124% in the past month. The price hike was also influenced by the re-emergence of dormant whale addresses who moved their coins to benefit from LTC's month-long price growth.

Additionally, LTC's Mean Dollar Invested Age metric has trended downwards since the 4th of March, indicating that investors have been holding their assets for a shorter period of time

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Litecoin’s price can jump 22%, but not before THIS happensAccording to analyst Rekt Capital, Litecoin's [LTC] price might continue its upswing in the coming weeks. The analyst posted this on X

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

DAVID JOHNSON: Govern for a better Canada in 10 years, not 10 daysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

SHIB’s 10% surge: Can Shiba Inu flip AVAX to enter top 10 again?Shiba Inu's [SHIB] return to the top 10 fold might be closer if the token keeps up with its seven-day momentum. As of this writing

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

BlockDAG’s 10,000x ROI potential surpasses Dogecoin price, outshining HBAR forecastExplore how BlockDAG's staggering $5.82M presale outshines HBAR, rivalling Dogecoin price with phenomenal 10,000x returns

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

XRP’s price hits pause after a top 10 performance: Recovery ahead?Moments after the price of Ripple [XRP] rose by 6.98%, the price fell to $0.62. During the intra-trading hours of the 21st of March,

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Coinbase Tops Direct Listing Price as Bitcoin Surges to RecordCoinbase Global Inc. has finally climbed back above its direct listing price Friday for the first time in more than two years.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »