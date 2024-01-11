Listings for prohibited weapons found on Amazon.ca

A CBC Toronto investigation revealed listings for the switchblade, along with what appeared to be stun guns and brass knuckles, which are considered prohibited weapons in Canada. All of the listings have since been taken down.CBC Toronto combed through product listings on Amazon.ca and found this switchblade, along with other listings for stun guns and brass knuckles, which are all considered prohibited weapons in Canada. (Amazon)That's what one customer wrote in a product review on Amazon.

ca alongside a video they posted showing the knife spring up and down out of its handle over and over again with the flick of a switch. Described as a 'camping knife' on the listing, the product meets the criteria of a switchblade, which is a prohibited weapon in Canada. Until last week, Amazon showed the knife as in stock and ready to ship with two-day delivery. This review was published on a listing for a 'camping knife' found on Amazon.ca. The switchblade was removed from the website after CBC Toronto contacted the online retailer for this stor





CBCToronto » / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heritage Minister Expresses Concerns as CBC Lays Off WorkersThe House of Commons heritage committee has stated that it would be inappropriate for the CBC to grant bonuses to executive members. This comes after the committee expressed concerns over the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation's plans to cut jobs and not fill vacancies to make up for a $125-million shortfall.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

CBC/Radio-Canada to Cut Workforce, Raises ConcernsMedia experts and MPs express concerns as CBC/Radio-Canada announces plans to cut 10% of its workforce, with the Bloc Québécois calling it a 'catastrophe.' Some argue that the national public broadcaster needs to reconsider its mandate. The cuts are expected to affect news, regional information, Quebec culture, and democracy.

Source: TheHillTimes - 🏆 11. / 79 Read more »

H&R REIT to sell Toronto property for $232.5 millionH&R Real Estate Investment Trust has signed a deal to sell a downtown Toronto property to George Brown College and Halmont Properties Corp. for $232.5 million. The property at 25 Dockside Dr. is located on the city's waterfront and is substantially leased to Corus Entertainment.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Demolition Begins for New Subway Station in Downtown TorontoTwo buildings at the intersection of Queen and Spadina in downtown Toronto are being demolished to make way for a new subway station.

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Restaurants in Toronto Offering New Year's Eve Dinner MenusRestaurants in Toronto are offering prix fixe and a la carte menus for New Year's Eve dinner. Enjoy a variety of dishes including appetizers, pasta, main courses, and desserts. Prices range from $80 to $130 per person.

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Cord Jefferson's Debut Film Premieres at Toronto International Film FestivalCord Jefferson's debut feature film, a comedy about post-Obama racism in the U.S., premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film, based on Percival Everett's novel, stars Jeffrey Wright as a frustrated African-American author. The audience awarded the film TIFF's People's Choice Prize.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »