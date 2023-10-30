Lisa Kudrow “Wants To Adopt Matthew Perry's Dog” As She Reportedly Speculates Cause Of Death

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.To pile on all the heartbreaking news that has emerged from the tragic death of Friends actor, Matthew Perry, it appears that one family friend has been left behind: Alfred, his dog.

Matthew had posted another picture of Alfred, this time a cute close-up of the puppy wearing a crown along with the following caption: “We all know who rules the Perry household even without the crown.

According to law enforcement authorities, responders were summoned through a 911 call at approximately 4 pm local time, following a report of a cardiac arrest. They continued: “They are thinking he must have taken something that did not mix with the warm water. headtopics.com

It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. “From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.

We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”Friends fans are currently still waiting for the cast to unite once more to post their own tribute for Matthew on social media.“Matthew has never fully been able to get over her,” they added.Andréa Oldereide is a writer at Bored Panda. She is a journalist from Geneva, Switzerland. headtopics.com

